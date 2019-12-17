Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Isaac. View Sign Service Information Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-632-1242 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Celebration of Life 8:00 PM Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Eric Isaac, 63, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Jane Elizabeth Isaac; together they shared 21 years of marriage. Born May 18, 1956 in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Shelby E. (Johnson) O'Connor. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and the time spent with them. Mr. Isaac worked as a truck driver for Central Pennsylvania Teamsters for 12 years and also for the United States Postal Service for 27 years as a rural mail carrier. In his free time Michael loved to fish; he was a member of Rebel Bass Masters for 14 years, Retro Fishing Club for 20 years and EBA Electric Bass Anglers for 15 years. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by two children, Donna Manuel and her husband Steven of Baltimore, MD, Eric Isaac and his wife Shanna of Bel Air, MD; step-son, Robert E. Sies, III and his fiancé Chinque Pickett of Mt. Union, PA; a brother, Gregory Isaac of Rising Sun, MD and eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Isaac. A service to celebrate the life of Michael Eric Isaac will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Dr. Bruce Bouchard officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. To share memories of Michael Eric Isaac and view a video tribute, please visit

Michael Eric Isaac, 63, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Jane Elizabeth Isaac; together they shared 21 years of marriage. Born May 18, 1956 in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Shelby E. (Johnson) O'Connor. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and the time spent with them. Mr. Isaac worked as a truck driver for Central Pennsylvania Teamsters for 12 years and also for the United States Postal Service for 27 years as a rural mail carrier. In his free time Michael loved to fish; he was a member of Rebel Bass Masters for 14 years, Retro Fishing Club for 20 years and EBA Electric Bass Anglers for 15 years. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by two children, Donna Manuel and her husband Steven of Baltimore, MD, Eric Isaac and his wife Shanna of Bel Air, MD; step-son, Robert E. Sies, III and his fiancé Chinque Pickett of Mt. Union, PA; a brother, Gregory Isaac of Rising Sun, MD and eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Isaac. A service to celebrate the life of Michael Eric Isaac will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Dr. Bruce Bouchard officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. To share memories of Michael Eric Isaac and view a video tribute, please visit Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close