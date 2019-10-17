Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Department 1745 Baltimore Blvd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Joseph Cooke, 63, of Sebastian, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Abbiejean Russell Care Center, Ft. Pierce, FL from complications of severe Alzheimer's disease which was diagnosed in 2012. Born May 16, 1956 in Baltimore, he was the son of Kathleen Brady Cooke and the late Francis Leon Cooke. He was the loving husband of Sherrie Stansbury Cooke of 39 years. Michael graduated from Westminster High School class of 1974. During high school he worked at Angelo's Restaurant. He began his working career at Black & Decker and National Capital Industries as a small engine mechanic. In 1979 he started the family business, F. L. Cooke & Sons. Inc. along with his father and brother, and was the owner of Mike's Chainsaw and Small Engine Repair for many years. Before his retirement he became part owner of F. L. Cooke & Sons. He retired from the family business in 2006. Michael moved to Florida where he enjoyed boating and working side jobs for his neighbors. He was a former member of the Westminster Moose Lodge, Littlestown Eagles and the Westminster Ravens Nest. He was also a member of St. John Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are children Kevin Cooke of Dallas, TX and Jennifer and husband Jason Serfecz of Reading, PA; grandson Alex; and siblings Patricia Ann and husband Barry Potts of Manchester, MD, Francis "Frank" X. Cooke and his wife Beverly of Manchester, MD, Susan and her husband Robin Stansbury of Westminster, MD, and Linda and her husband Doug Crown of Spring Grove, PA. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be on Sunday, October 20, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD. Michael's ashes will be interred at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's name to Senior Resource Association, 694 14th Street, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

