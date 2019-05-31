Mr. Michael Joseph Roelands, 65, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Stacy (Smith) Roelands, his wife of 35 years. Born in Battle Creek, MI, Mike was the son of Joan (Klaus) Roelands of San Jose, CA and the late Harold Eugene Roelands. He graduated from Good Council High School in Silver Spring. After graduation, he became certified as an HVAC technician and worked at Harvey W. Hottel, Inc. for 45 years where he recently retired as a supervisor. As a young man, Mike was known as a true rhythm guitar player, and played in several local Rockville bands in the mid 1970's. He also played hockey and softball in recreational leagues. While his son was young, Mike was an assistant baseball coach with Mt. Airy Youth Athletic Association. Mike always enjoyed fresh-water fishing, loved camping with his family at Deep Creek Lake, and was an avid Washington Capitals hockey fan. Mike and Stacy enjoyed road trips through many States and Canada. In addition to his loving wife, Stacy, and his mother, Joan, Mike is survived by two children, Leah (Roelands) Miller & husband Milton of Hagerstown and Keith Roelands & wife Andrea of Grapevine, TX; his two sisters, Marta Fitzpatrick & companion Robin Dauenhauer, and Kim Roelands; his brother Terry Roelands & wife Debbie, all of San Jose, CA; mother- and father-in-law, James and Patricia Smith; sisters-in-law, Vicky Glenn & husband Dean, and Becky Bouwman & husband Art; five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may gather from 5 - 7 PM on Wednesday, June 5th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven on Thursday, June 6th at 1:00PM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FMH Cancer Center, 400 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or MAYAA (mayaasports.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2019