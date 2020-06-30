Michael Lipman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 27, 2020, Michael Paul Lipman, of Westminster, MD, passed away at the age of 64. He is survived by his children, Jessica (Jamie) Goodwin and Scott (Ashley) Lipman, his brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Lipman, and his grandchildren, Jamie Goodwin, Jr., Kayla Goodwin, Owen Minton, and Quinn Lipman. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Sylvia Lipman. Funeral Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, PO Box 68305, Nashville, TN 37206.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved