Michael Lipman

On June 27, 2020, Michael Paul Lipman, of Westminster, MD, passed away at the age of 64. He is survived by his children, Jessica (Jamie) Goodwin and Scott (Ashley) Lipman, his brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Lipman, and his grandchildren, Jamie Goodwin, Jr., Kayla Goodwin, Owen Minton, and Quinn Lipman. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Sylvia Lipman. Funeral Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, PO Box 68305, Nashville, TN 37206.



