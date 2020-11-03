Michael Louis Fonte, 75, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Towson, MD. He was born on November 24, 1944, in Baltimore, MD. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marsha D. Fonte. He was the son of the late Frank D. and Norma Rossbach Fonte. Years ago, Michael worked as an auto mechanic. He loved his boat and going fishing. Surviving him in addition to his wife are daughters: Kimberly Tague and Tammy Lynch, grandchildren: Brandan, Kirsten, Bailey, and Kyle, and a sister: LaVerne Taylor. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 5, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202, or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com