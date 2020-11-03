1/
Michael Louis Fonte
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Louis Fonte, 75, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Towson, MD. He was born on November 24, 1944, in Baltimore, MD. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marsha D. Fonte. He was the son of the late Frank D. and Norma Rossbach Fonte. Years ago, Michael worked as an auto mechanic. He loved his boat and going fishing. Surviving him in addition to his wife are daughters: Kimberly Tague and Tammy Lynch, grandchildren: Brandan, Kirsten, Bailey, and Kyle, and a sister: LaVerne Taylor. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 5, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202, or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved