Michael William Mason, 58, of Westminster, passed away on January 2, 2020 at his residence in Westminster, MD. He was the son of the late Jack and Ruth (Cryer) Mason, and husband of Marti Mason. Surviving are his wife, Marti Mason of Hampstead, MD, son, Michael Denver Mason and wife of Westminster, MD, 3 step-children and 6 step-grandchildren and sisters Cathy Linton and Sharon Lee. Services will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 6, 2020