Michael Walter O'Malley, 70, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Michael, born December 9, 1949, was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian O'Malley. He grew up and spent most of his life in Brooklyn, Maryland. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 46 years, Alice O'Malley. Also surviving are sons, Michael (Sara, grandson Sean) and Joseph O'Malley; three brothers Patrick (Judy), Joseph (Robyn) and Timothy (Carol) O'Malley, brother-in-law Eben Grover, 10 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. He will join in heaven his parents, Joseph and Lillian, a sister, Kathleen McKenney, a nephew, Timmy and his mother-in-law, Delores. Michael, an Army veteran, served as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years, and made friends with all of the neighbors on his routes. While the postal service may have been his career, his favorite job was being a father. Michael was an amateur story teller, and could have the whole room laughing in a matter of minutes. He was a Baltimorean through and through, and loved following the Orioles and Ravens. Michael and his wife, Alice, moved to Carroll County last year to be closer to their grandson Sean, with whom he had a special bond. He will remain in our hearts for our lifetimes, and his stories will be passed down for generations to come. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a private ceremony will be held for the immediate family. A memorial will be held for family and friends when it is safe to do so. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 31, 2020