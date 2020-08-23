1/1
Michael Platte
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Butler Platte, 75, of Sykesville died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Born May 21, 1945 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of the late Lester and Lenore Butler Platte. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane Platte (Shelley). They had just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Mike owned Platte Insurance Agency in Catonsville, MD for 40 years, he retired 2 years ago. Since retiring he started his own Insurance Licensing and Education business (Platte Insurance Education), where he taught insurance licensing and Continuing Education classes. He was also an amateur comedian and enjoyed competing in local competitions. He was an avid Public speaker and a long-time member of Toastmasters International. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Mike was also a longtime member of Freedom Swim Club where he served in many capacities throughout the years. He was a member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church. He loved life, he loved traveling, and most of all spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Shelley Platte and significant other Courtney Wunderlich, Robin Fitzpatrick and husband Adam, Karen Sargent and husband William and grandchildren Noah Platte, Reagan, Rex and Reece Fitzpatrick and Tessa Sargent. He was preceded in death by siblings Larry Platte and Suzanne Hoambrecker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 3:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland with the Rev. John Wunderlich officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be in place. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Mike was a courageous public speaker and a mentor to many. He wasn't afraid to step out of his comfort zone and tackle new speaking opportunities. He never turned down helping a new speaker. He will be remembered for his dedication, commitment and kindness to others. Deepest sympathy to his loved ones.
Joyce Lewis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved