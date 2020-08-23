Michael Butler Platte, 75, of Sykesville died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Born May 21, 1945 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of the late Lester and Lenore Butler Platte. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane Platte (Shelley). They had just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Mike owned Platte Insurance Agency in Catonsville, MD for 40 years, he retired 2 years ago. Since retiring he started his own Insurance Licensing and Education business (Platte Insurance Education), where he taught insurance licensing and Continuing Education classes. He was also an amateur comedian and enjoyed competing in local competitions. He was an avid Public speaker and a long-time member of Toastmasters International. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Mike was also a longtime member of Freedom Swim Club where he served in many capacities throughout the years. He was a member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church. He loved life, he loved traveling, and most of all spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Shelley Platte and significant other Courtney Wunderlich, Robin Fitzpatrick and husband Adam, Karen Sargent and husband William and grandchildren Noah Platte, Reagan, Rex and Reece Fitzpatrick and Tessa Sargent. He was preceded in death by siblings Larry Platte and Suzanne Hoambrecker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 3:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland with the Rev. John Wunderlich officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be in place. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
.