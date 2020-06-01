Michael Roy Bosslet, age 75, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, following a sudden illness. Michael was born on January 15, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Joseph E. Bosslet and the late Rose Marie Keuevleber. He grew up as the youngest of 10 children and attended O'Fallen Technical High School. He graduated in 1963 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Navy, faithfully serving his country during the Vietnam War. He spent the last 4 decades in Carroll County Maryland, building a family and becoming a fixture in Taneytown. Cooking meals at the bowling alley for many years and then managing the local plumbing retail store for a decade, Michael built relationships with much of the community. Michael enjoyed spending time with his children and grilling during the summer. He will be remembered for his kind, generous nature and his goofy sense of humor. He was married for 35 years to Pamela Bosslet, and is survived by their loving children, Kristen (William) Harrison, Michael Bosslet, and Ashley Bosslet, and by three brothers, Charles, Anthony, and Richard and many nieces and nephews. He was an animal lover at heart and leaves behind his dogs Lily and Hershel. Services and interment will be held at a later date due to current events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 and The American Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store