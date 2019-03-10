Michael Sandy Summers, 60, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center following a sudden illness.He was the son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth Kemp Summers. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Rill Summers; daughter, Ashley Walker and husband Bradley; granddaughter, Abigail Walker; and a sister, Kimberly Warfield.Michael worked for The Maryland State Highway Administration for 28 years. His body was donated to science. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2019