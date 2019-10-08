Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Michael Stover


1954 - 2019
Michael Stover Obituary
Michael Keith "Toby" Stover, 65, of Taneytown, MD, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born May 3, 1954 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Roland and Mary (Stover) Krug. Mike worked in plumbing and sales at the Plumbery in Taneytown and Mt. Airy for several years. He enjoyed model railroading, going to car shows, and watching WWE wrestling. Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Keller and boyfriend Brian Fogle of Taneytown; grandsons, Tristan Michael Stover and Chase Jordan Keller; cousins, Terry Fleagle (Juanita) of Fairfield, PA, Tina Byers (David) and Brett Fleagle (Cherrie), all of Westminster. He was predeceased by another cousin, James Cantwell. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787 with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
