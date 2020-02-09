Michael Lynn Swain, Sr., 68, of Westminster, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born January 19, 1952 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Mona (Trent) Swain. He was the beloved husband of the late Terry Ann Swain. He owned and operated Swain Contracting with his son. He also worked as a police officer, fire fighter and paramedic. He enjoyed spending time with his family, trips to Disney, camping and the beach. He is survived by a son Michael Swain, Jr. and wife Marcia, grandchildren Isabella and Sofia, step-children Ronnie Crouthamel and wife Beth, Terri Buzby and husband Shane and their children Eva and Emma, Jamie Crouthamel and wife Leann and their children Madison and Colton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020