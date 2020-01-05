|
Michael Joseph Teare, age 58 of Sykesville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born July 18, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John Richard Teare, Sr. and the late Marie Hendrie Teare. He was the fiancé of Frederick "Billy" Helmert, III of Sykesville. Surviving in addition to his fiancé are his sisters; Theresa Lynn Gast, her husband Jim and family; Monica Teare Thomas, her husband Jack and family; and brother John Richard Teare, Jr. and family. He was the Controller at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City for 32 years. He was profoundly dedicated to St. Paul's United Church of Christ as a member, lay leader and President of the Church Council. He was committed to mental health and wellness, serving on the board of the Carroll County Chapter of NAMI. On Sunday, January 12, 2020 a viewing and memorial service honoring the life of Michael will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 17 Bond St., Westminster, MD 21157 with Rev. Dr. Marty Kuchma officiating. The viewing will begin at 12:30 pm with a service beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ at the above address. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020