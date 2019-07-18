Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle A. Whitney. View Sign Service Information Monahan Funeral Home 27 East Main Street Fairfield , PA 17320 (717)-642-8266 Viewing 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Monahan Funeral Home 27 East Main Street Fairfield , PA 17320 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Ann Whitney, 57, Plantation Road, Orrtanna, PA passed peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born September 6, 1961 in Red Bank, NJ the daughter of John and Lorraine Kline Schoellner. Michelle was a graduate of West Orange High School. Following school she enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years as a Radioman 3rd Class. After her service she was an Administrative Assistant and Secretary for several business, but for the last 20 years she was employed at Lehigh Cement Company in Union Bridge, MD. She also earned her Associate Degree, with high honors, at Frederick Community College. Michelle loved boating, fishing and spending time vacationing at Deep Creek Lake, MD with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and caregiver to all children who entered her life. Michelle is survived by her husband Matthew W. Whitney, two sons; Michael Whitney and his wife Katherine of Shippensburg, PA, Matthew M. Whitney of Orrtanna, PA, two grandchildren; Charlotte Whitney, Benjamin Whitney, a brother, George Wood, Jr. and a sister, Jill Schoellner. She was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Wood. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to another children's organization of your choice. Online obituary and condolences available at

Michelle Ann Whitney, 57, Plantation Road, Orrtanna, PA passed peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born September 6, 1961 in Red Bank, NJ the daughter of John and Lorraine Kline Schoellner. Michelle was a graduate of West Orange High School. Following school she enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years as a Radioman 3rd Class. After her service she was an Administrative Assistant and Secretary for several business, but for the last 20 years she was employed at Lehigh Cement Company in Union Bridge, MD. She also earned her Associate Degree, with high honors, at Frederick Community College. Michelle loved boating, fishing and spending time vacationing at Deep Creek Lake, MD with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and caregiver to all children who entered her life. Michelle is survived by her husband Matthew W. Whitney, two sons; Michael Whitney and his wife Katherine of Shippensburg, PA, Matthew M. Whitney of Orrtanna, PA, two grandchildren; Charlotte Whitney, Benjamin Whitney, a brother, George Wood, Jr. and a sister, Jill Schoellner. She was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Wood. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to another children's organization of your choice. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close