Michelle Lauren Dove Myers, 26 of Westminster, MD, passed suddenly Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home. Born Nov. 11, 1993 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Andrew Hyle Sr. and Pamela Ann Myers. Michelle was a hostess for Bob Evans Restaurant in Westminster. Surviving in addition to her parents are children: Tyson and Izabelle McCullough; brother: Andrew Hyle, Jr.; grandparents: Elaine and Michael McKenzie and Jane Hyle; aunts: Michelle Dubois and husband Charles, Amanda Hyle, and Dawn DuBois; an uncle: Earl DuBois and wife Angela; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by a grandfather: Grayson William Hyle. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. where a funeral will be held on Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019