Michelle Muller Michelle Morgan Muller, 36, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born July 29, 1982 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Gary and Teresa Tanner Muller of Union Bridge. She was an amazing friend, daughter, sister, and love. Her smart, vibrant soul, her loyal ferocity, and her passionate life will be cherished forever. Michelle adored her sugar gliders Milo and Lita. She took care of her sisters, parents, family, and friends in beautiful ways every day. She was the greatest blessing in their lives. She graduated from Western Maryland College with degrees in chemistry and biology, and a minor in music. She was brilliant in all ways. Michelle was a bright light, and beloved by many. Her radiance will shine on in their hearts eternally. A private memorial will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the farm from 2-5pm. Please inquire further at [email protected] The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 14, 2019