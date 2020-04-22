Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey Lee Keeney. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive Manchester , MD 21102 (410)-374-2626 Send Flowers Obituary

Mickey Lee Keeney, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Long County, GA. Born in Johnson City, TX. He served in the US Army, Airborne Infantry, for 8 years and was medically retired. He completed combat missions in Kuwait and many other missions including training soldiers in Panama. Mickey was very patriotic and gave his heart and soul to help troubled and distressed Veterans, reminding them "I always got your six". Mickey was a devoted husband and father that loved his family, pit pull Kain and ferret Stanley. He loved fishing, being a master griller, woodworking, the beach, a stormy day, driving his truck, listening to a variety of music, and helping and spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard-working man who was very detail oriented, could do any task he committed to, but his passion was carpentry. Mickey is survived by his wife Tiffany Keeney of Long County, GA; his children SPC Mickey A. Keeney of Ft. Bragg, NC, Faith A. Keeney of New Mexico, Emily Keeney of Oregon, Kristen Lemieux of Georgia, and Casey Lemieux of Florida; his parents Dena (Bob) Mark, David (Angel) Keeney of New York; father and mother in law Jimmy and Dolores Buzzett of Florida; his siblings Jessica (Corey) Kulcavage, Michelle (Adrian) Keeney of New York and Stewart "Buck" (Kirstin) Keeney of Canada; paternal grandparents. Walter and Betty Keeney of Maryland; several nieces and nephews Kayleigh, Kellsie, Avah, Abigail, Caulin, Abel, Aubrey, Jennifer, Jaycie, Kenneth, and Logan and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister Jennifer Keeney, his maternal grandmother Ethel Davenport, his niece Annamarie Johnson, and his Brothers in Arms. Services and interment are private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at





