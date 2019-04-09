Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Davis. View Sign

Mildred "Millie" Louise (Green) Davis, 97, of Hanover, Pa., passed away peacefully on April 7, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover with her family by her side.Millie was born August 9, 1921, in Westminster, Md., where she lived, married and raised her children until her move to Plum Creek retirement community in 2006. She was one of the kindest and most generous people you could ever meet and was the most selfless person, always positive in her outlook and faithful to her God. She was a member of Westminster Church of the Brethren.She was a marvelous homemaker and cook who worked for several years in Westminster's public school cafeterias and still enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals for herself. Her handwritten thank-you notes for any kindness were cherished by all. Her daily reading of the newspaper and devotionals kept her mind sharp.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald William Davis, who passed away in 1981. She continued to live independently for the rest of her life in loving devotion to her family and friends. She learned to play golf in her fifties, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and crocheted afghans for all her grandchildren.She is survived by daughter Judith Ann England and her husband Ronald of Littlestown, Pa.; and from Westminster Joyce (Pinky) Elizabeth Muller and her husband Harvey; and Glenn (Hank) William Davis and his wife Debby. Millie was also a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Their photos decorated her Christmas tree. Her parents, Ray and Lizzie May (Stocksdale) Green, and four older sisters and younger brother, all predeceased her.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M till 11:00 A.M., at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Private Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren or to Homewood at Plum Creek.

Mildred "Millie" Louise (Green) Davis, 97, of Hanover, Pa., passed away peacefully on April 7, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover with her family by her side.Millie was born August 9, 1921, in Westminster, Md., where she lived, married and raised her children until her move to Plum Creek retirement community in 2006. She was one of the kindest and most generous people you could ever meet and was the most selfless person, always positive in her outlook and faithful to her God. She was a member of Westminster Church of the Brethren.She was a marvelous homemaker and cook who worked for several years in Westminster's public school cafeterias and still enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals for herself. Her handwritten thank-you notes for any kindness were cherished by all. Her daily reading of the newspaper and devotionals kept her mind sharp.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald William Davis, who passed away in 1981. She continued to live independently for the rest of her life in loving devotion to her family and friends. She learned to play golf in her fifties, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and crocheted afghans for all her grandchildren.She is survived by daughter Judith Ann England and her husband Ronald of Littlestown, Pa.; and from Westminster Joyce (Pinky) Elizabeth Muller and her husband Harvey; and Glenn (Hank) William Davis and his wife Debby. Millie was also a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Their photos decorated her Christmas tree. Her parents, Ray and Lizzie May (Stocksdale) Green, and four older sisters and younger brother, all predeceased her.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M till 11:00 A.M., at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Private Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Church of the Brethren or to Homewood at Plum Creek. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close