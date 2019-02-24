Mildred Louisa Storey Grier died February 11, 2019 in Oro Valley, Arizona. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Vernon Grier, Sr., her son Vernon (Karen) Grier Jr., of East Berlin, PA, daughter Margaret (Steve) Herman of Mohrsville, PA, 5 grandchildren; Julie (Stephan), Trey, Elizabeth, Joseph and Noah; great grandson Aidan. Brothers, James (Linda) Storey of Taneytown, MD, Joseph (Rosa) Storey of Finksburg, MD, Morgan (Nancy) Storey of Taneytown, MD and Richard (Glenda) Storey of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Storey.Mildred was born March 1, 1943 to Joseph, Sr. and Evelyn Storey in Chestertown, Maryland. In 1961 she graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge, Maryland. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Baltimore, Maryland. Mildred worked as a medical records clerk for many years in doctor offices, Carroll County Hospital and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland. She enjoyed interior decorating and working in the garden. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 24, 2019