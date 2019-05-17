Carroll County Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Mildred Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred L. Atkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred L. Atkinson Obituary
Mildred Larue (Knisley) Atkinson - 062727 - 051519 Mildred Larue (Knisley) Atkinson (91') died peacefully in her sleep on 051519 at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville, MD. She was 91 years old and died from complications from a fall due to an aneurysm. Her husband, Leslie H. Atkinson, Sr. died 121064. Mildred was born in Savage, MD. She was the daughter of Walter H. and Carmen R. (Reedy) Knisley. She was preceded in death by sisters - Lenore Emmerich, Gloria E. Simpson, Helen V. Grimes and Norma M. Wills, and brothers - Ralph V, Ronald W. and Marvin Lewis Knisley. She worked several years at the Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville, MD before being employed at the DOD at Ft. Meade, MD where she retired. She is survived by her Stepson, Norman L. Atkinson, of Glen Burnie, MD and Stepdaughter, Pauline A. Fauth, of Pasadena, MD along with her friend Deborah Scarborough of Eldersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.A private funeral will be handled by Haight Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD. She will be laid to rest by her late husband at Mount View Cemetery in West Friendship, MD. At Mildred's request, there will be no memorial service.Memorial contributions may be sent to Sykesville Freedom District Fire Company, P.O. Box 275, Sykesville, MD 21784 and Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
