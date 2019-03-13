Carroll County Times Obituaries
Mildred L. Wegner Obituary
Mildred Lee Wegner, 81, of Taneytown, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Lorien Taneytown. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Elkridge. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Clearfield Bible Church or to Lorien Taneytown. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 13, 2019
