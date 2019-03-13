|
Mildred Lee Wegner, 81, of Taneytown, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Lorien Taneytown. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Elkridge. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Clearfield Bible Church or to Lorien Taneytown. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 13, 2019