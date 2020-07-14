Mildred Marie Reisberg, age 87, of Marriottsville, MD died July 11, 2020 at the Brinton Woods Healthcare Center in Carroll County. Born December 24, 1932 in Baltimore MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward V. Leonard Sr. and Alice E. (Hofstetter) Leonard. She was the wife of the late James Richard Reisberg who died in 1966. Mildred was retired from Random House. She enjoyed gardening, watching old movies, bowling, softball, cooking pies and was an Oriole enthusiast. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law's: James and Gina Reisberg, Marvin Jay and Cindy Reisberg, Leonard and Michele Reisberg; daughter and son-in-law Ann and John Hohman and daughter Teresa Mercer; grandchildren: James Jr, Joshua, Mandy, and Christopher Reisberg, Steven Parrish Dustin Mercer and Patrick and Ashley Hohman. She is also survived by nine great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by siblings Edward, George, Richard, Donald Leonard and Dorothy Johnson. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 11:00 am at Wards Chapel Cemetery.



