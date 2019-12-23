It is with great sadness that the family of Mildred (Millie) Tuminello announces the passing of their matriarch on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Millie is survived by her loving son Joseph (Patricia) Tuminello and devoted daughter Donna (Robert) Tringali. Millie will also be lovingly remembered by her six grandchildren Mark Tuminello (Jamie), Jill Gleespen (John), Julie Mulhern (Randy) Jessica Goins (Jason), Cari Parsons (Michael), and Chad Mellendick (Karen Hatfield). Additionally, Bebom will be forever remembered by 14 adorable great grandchildren. Many loving nieces and nephews will greatly miss Aunt Millie. Her husband of 61 years, Dominic V. Tuminello predeceased her. The family will receive friends on Friday December 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, where funeral services for Mrs. Tuminello will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157

