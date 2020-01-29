|
Milton Russell Cooney, age, 93, of Sykesville, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Fairhaven, Sykesville. Born May 30, 1926, in Maryland he was the son of the late Joseph Cooney and Dorothy Bazil Cooney. He was the husband of the late Betty Delores Wareheim Cooney who died in 2013. Mr. Cooney retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. He served in the US Army Air Corp in WWII from 1944-45. He then served in the Maryland National Guard where he retired as a Major in May of 1986. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Nancy Lee and Gary Jones of Hanover, PA; daughter-in-law Michele Cooney of Sykesville and grandchildren: Rick, Scott, John and Shaun. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Milton Russell Cooney, II, brother Bud Cooney and sister Dot Hutchinson. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020