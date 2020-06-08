Milton Weitzman
Milton Weitzman of Sykesville, Maryland passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his beloved wife Etta Weitzman (nee Platt); his son Richard (Samantha) Weitzman; adored grandfather of David and Jason Weitzman, Jessica, Leah and Jordyn Weitzman. He is predeceased by his son Martin Weitzman and his parents, Sol and Eva Weitzman. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

Published in Carroll County Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
