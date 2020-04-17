Minnette Inez Nokes (nee Chase) died in her home on April 7, 2020 in Westminster, MD. She was 71 years old. Mrs. Nokes was born on April 8, 1948 to Eugene and Minnie Chase. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She married Lawrence Alonzo Nokes, Jr. on December 20, 1996. The Nokes' lived in Westminster Maryland where Minnette was retired and Lawrence worked at a nearby nursing home. Mrs. Nokes loved to spend time with her family and friends as well as planning events within the local community to raise money for the Robert Moton scholarship fund. Mrs. Nokes is survived by her mother Minnie Chase, daughters Chaunda Stewart and Carrie Kelley and step-daughter Veronica Johnson, her brothers Eugene and Stanley Chase, sister Wendy Chase, grandchildren Jzhy Thomas, Kiara Stewart, and Eirrac Kelley and great-grandchild Skylar Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Nokes by eight days. Mrs. Nokes will be laid to rest in a private service at 2PM on April 18, 2020 at Strawbridge United Methodist Church New Windsor, MD. A memorial will take place at a later date where we will celebrate Minnette Nokes life.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020