To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted………Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2 Minnie Catherine Bond Dorsey was born to the late Alvina King and Hayden Bond on May 9, 1923. She peacefully passed away on November 17, 2019 at the Sun Valley Assisted Living Facility located in Taylorsville, Maryland. Minnie's son, Russell Wayne, and the love of her life, husband Chester Edward Dorsey preceded her in death. "Minnie," "Mom," "Granny," "Aunt Minnie," and "Ms. Minnie," who she was affectionately known as, attended Johnsville and Sykesville Colored Elementary Schools. In June 1941, Minnie graduated from Robert Moton High School. On July 28th, 1941, Minnie married Chester E. Dorsey, Sr. From this union, three children were born: Chester Jr., Patsy and Russell. Minnie was the care provider for her mother, aunts and other relatives. She was an active member of St. Luke Methodist Church. In 1946, Minnie started working in the cafeteria at Johnsville Elementary School preparing and serving lunches to the students. She was also employed at Springfield State Hospital in the M-S building until she later retired. Minnie found pleasure in planting and caring for her flower garden. She enjoyed bowling. Every Saturday morning Minnie looked forward to going to yard sales with her nieces Eliza and Thelma (also known as Lady). Minnie's neighbors enjoyed talking with her as she sat out on her front porch. She was called "the mayor of Oklahoma Road." Minnie was well-respected by everyone. She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Chester E. Dorsey (Sarah); her daughter, Patsy Dade; two grandchildren, Heather Dade and Jada Williams (Christopher); great grandson, Jacob Williams; brother-in-law, Warren Dorsey; sister-in-law and friend, Rosie Hutchinson; many other devoted family members and friends; and a devoted care giver Lucinda Whye. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10am to 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment to follow the service at St. Luke Cemetery, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 20, 2019