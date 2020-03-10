Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam "Charlotte" Connell. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam "Charlotte" Connell, 95, of Taneytown, passed away with her family and companion by her side, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on February 2, 1925 in Union Bridge, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Oliver Bohn and Gertrude Naomi Utermahlen Bohn. She was predeceased by her first husband William W. Sherfey (Pete) who passed away in 1974, and her second husband John T. Connell who passed in 1999. Before retiring, she worked as an accounting clerk for Montgomery Wards from 1960 to 1978. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and caregiver. Charlotte was an avid member of the VFW, Moose, American Legion and Eagles in Littlestown, PA. Charlotte loved the color red, she enjoyed traveling, listening to Elvis, spending time at her home in Ocean City, the Purple Moose and with family and friends. She attended Taneytown Baptist Church. Our mother led an adventurous life full of funny memories that we will cherish forever. She is survived by her devoted companion of 20 years, John Ohler of Taneytown; her loving children Cindy L. Stackler and husband Harry of Haines City, FL, Linda C. Williams and husband Marvin of Keokuk, IA, William D. Sherfey and wife Jill of Haines City, FL, and Dinah L. Hoffmeister and husband Jeff of Finksburg; sister Marlene N. Bushman of Waynesboro, PA; 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Laverne S. Bohn. The family will be having a Celebration of Life service on May 16, 2020. Time and location will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

