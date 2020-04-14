Carroll County Times

Miriam Lloyd

Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Obituary
Miriam "Ann" Annette Lloyd, 83, of Upperco, MD passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Maryland Masonic Home. She was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Trabert) Wilson, beloved wife of Paul Maynard Lloyd and loving sister to Verna R. Diehl Due to the current health crisis a private graveside service will be held at Grace Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Services by ELINE FUNERAL HOME -Hampstead. To leave online condolences and get service updates go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020
