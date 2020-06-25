Miriam "Ann" Annette Lloyd, 83, of Upperco, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Maryland Masonic Home in Cockeysville from dementia. She was born on the family farm near Parkton November 4, 1936 to the late John W. and Bessie B. (Trabert) Wilson. She was a graduate of the first class of Hereford High School in 1954 and pursued a career in accounting. On June 25, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Maynard Lloyd. She worked as a bookkeeper for Towson Nurseries for 13 years and as an accountant for CPA offices in Towson for 24 years. In 1991, she started Pack N Ship, an independent postal service in Hampstead. She sold the business and retired in 2000. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Upperco for over 60 years. For over 30 years, she served as treasurer of the church and the trustees. She took care of the church plantings and pulled weeds well into her Seventies. She was very supportive of Paul's Masonic functions and travels and their extensive farm toy collection, making many trips to East Coast and Midwest shows. Surviving, in addition to her husband Paul, are sister and brother-in-law, Verna R. and Jack Diehl of Upperco; and nephew John L. Wilson of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by sisters, Dorcas A. Wilson, Norma J. Wilson; and brother and sister-in-law, Harold L. and Jenny Wilson. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the service. Private interment in Grace United Methodist Cemetery was held in April. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Maryland Masonic Home Health Care Center, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030.



