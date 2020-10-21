Miriam Van Lunen, 89, resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born December 6, 1930 in Wentzville, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emma (Scheppe) Miessler. Twice married she was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Bristow, and by her second husband, Richard "Dick" Van Lunen. She was also predeceased by her close friend and companion, Royce Floyd this past Friday, October 16th. Miriam worked in hotel management for several years, and was an account secretary with the U.S. Pentagon in Washington, D.C. for most of her career. She loved music, especially piano, and traveling. Surviving are son, Todd Bristow and wife Bonnie of Troy, Missouri; daughter, Laurie Levy and husband Michael of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff Bristow and wife Jodi, Kim Sachse and husband Nick, Brianna Dovner and husband Zach; great-grandchildren, Easton Bristow, Skya and Leo Dovner; special friend and caregiver, Tina Ellinger; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Norbert and Vernon; and by sisters, Vera, Dorothy and Ruth. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Private burial will be held at a later date in Wentzville, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.



