1/
Miriam VanLunen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Van Lunen, 89, resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born December 6, 1930 in Wentzville, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emma (Scheppe) Miessler. Twice married she was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Bristow, and by her second husband, Richard "Dick" Van Lunen. She was also predeceased by her close friend and companion, Royce Floyd this past Friday, October 16th. Miriam worked in hotel management for several years, and was an account secretary with the U.S. Pentagon in Washington, D.C. for most of her career. She loved music, especially piano, and traveling. Surviving are son, Todd Bristow and wife Bonnie of Troy, Missouri; daughter, Laurie Levy and husband Michael of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff Bristow and wife Jodi, Kim Sachse and husband Nick, Brianna Dovner and husband Zach; great-grandchildren, Easton Bristow, Skya and Leo Dovner; special friend and caregiver, Tina Ellinger; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Norbert and Vernon; and by sisters, Vera, Dorothy and Ruth. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Private burial will be held at a later date in Wentzville, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved