Mittie Louise Coppersmith, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Master's Haven in Finksburg. Born October 10th, 1925, she was the wife of the late Raymond J. Coppersmith, Jr. and daughter of the late Walter Martin Blauvelt and Z. Eutha Keyser Blauvelt. She was one of 13 siblings and was a life member of St. Johns Evangelical (Leisters) Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughter Joan L. Docimo and companion Fred Ruth of Hanover, Pa., son David M. Coppersmith Sr. and wife Sara of Westminster and daughter Carole D. Brothers and the late Thomas H. Brothers of Finksburg; grandchildren Kevin Calp and wife Dusti, David "Bud" Coppersmith and wife Missy, Ashley Carnegie and husband Alex, Leeann Brothers, Britney Brothers and fiancé Daniel Boyle, great-granddaughters Alexandra Calp, Elizabeth and Anna Coppersmith and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by siblings Robert and Lawrence Blauvelt, Rose Haller, Jean Seitz (Kenneth), and Joan Phillips and sister-in-law Betty Blauvelt, brothers-in-law James, Perry, and Kenneth Coppersmith and sister-in-law Esther McComas. She was predeceased by siblings Walter "Pete", Howard, Luther, Frank, and Lewis Blauvelt, and Mary Ellen Haines and Virginia Beard. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, 11 to 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kristen Dubsky and Rev. John Morrill officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Evangelical (Leisters) Lutheran Church, Disabled American Veterans or to Carroll Hospice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2019