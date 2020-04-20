Montagu Hankin, Jr., age 98, and beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on April 18, 2020 in Mt. Airy, MD. Monty is survived by his daughter Marcia Sewall Ferry, sons Montagu Reid and Christopher Gallup, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marcia Gallup Hankin, his three sisters, and by his youngest daughter Mary Alexandra Krone. A resident of Westminster since 1983, Monty performed with both the Carroll County Singers and the Carroll County Senior Singers and played golf avidly at Wakefield Country Club and Quayle Valley Golf Course. A service will be held in Westminster at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Phippsburg Land Trust in Maine at https://phippsburglandtrust.org/become-a-member. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 20, 2020