Morris Franklin Favorite, age 87, of Hampstead died on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was the husband of the late Shirley Ann Favorite. Born in Thurmont on February 29, 1932 he was the son of the late Cyrus and Thelma Favorite. Morris was a Navy Veteran. He worked for Southern States Cooperative all of his life eventually retiring as a regional manager. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, working with his hands, and spending time with his three grandsons. He was a 50 year member of Grace United Methodist Church located in Upperco, Maryland. He is survived by his son Jonathan David Favorite, grandsons Sean Harrison Favorite, Ryan Christopher Favorite, Quinn Thomas Favorite, and brother Robert Favorite. He was preceded in death by siblings Lorraine Hawker, Kenneth Favorite, and Donald Favorite. Family and friends may gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 4618 Black Rock Rd., Upperco, MD, 21155.

