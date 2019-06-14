Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Lee Krome. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD View Map Service 6:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Morris Lee Krome Morris Lee Krome "Mike" "Moe", 79, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Mike was the loving husband of Carolyn Dudley Krome with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Mike was born on February 23, 1940 in Baltimore to the late Amelia Levy Krome and Samuel Krome. He was a 1958 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute "Poly" in Baltimore. Mike served in the Army National Guard from 1962 -1968. He then joined the Maryland State Police where he was promoted through the ranks to Major. He served as the commander of the MSP Personnel Management Division and retired as the Assistant Chief to the Administrative Bureau. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his two sons; Kenneth Krome of Westminster and Keith Dudley (Kathleen) Krome of Union Bridge. He will also be missed by his 3 grandchildren; Stephanie Wright, Sara French and Sharon Krome and 3 great-grandsons. Mike and his wife owned a farm in rural Carroll County where they trained show horses and engaged in conservation farming. He served 4 terms on the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System Board of Trustees. Even after his retirement from MSP, Mike continued to serve and support troopers through the Maryland Troopers Association and the MSP Alumni. He remained involved in community affairs, contributing his knowledge and expertise on several major initiatives. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Nathan Krome. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Mike's Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Time of Sharing will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be offered to the Maryland State Police Museum, thru the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. Checks or Money Orders can be made payable to The MSP Alumni Association Memorial Association and mailed to Jack Howard, 1750 Plantation, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Mr. Howard can also be reached at





Morris Lee Krome "Mike" "Moe", 79, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Mike was the loving husband of Carolyn Dudley Krome with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Mike was born on February 23, 1940 in Baltimore to the late Amelia Levy Krome and Samuel Krome. He was a 1958 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute "Poly" in Baltimore. Mike served in the Army National Guard from 1962 -1968. He then joined the Maryland State Police where he was promoted through the ranks to Major. He served as the commander of the MSP Personnel Management Division and retired as the Assistant Chief to the Administrative Bureau. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his two sons; Kenneth Krome of Westminster and Keith Dudley (Kathleen) Krome of Union Bridge. He will also be missed by his 3 grandchildren; Stephanie Wright, Sara French and Sharon Krome and 3 great-grandsons. Mike and his wife owned a farm in rural Carroll County where they trained show horses and engaged in conservation farming. He served 4 terms on the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System Board of Trustees. Even after his retirement from MSP, Mike continued to serve and support troopers through the Maryland Troopers Association and the MSP Alumni. He remained involved in community affairs, contributing his knowledge and expertise on several major initiatives. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Nathan Krome. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Mike's Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Time of Sharing will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be offered to the Maryland State Police Museum, thru the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. Checks or Money Orders can be made payable to The MSP Alumni Association Memorial Association and mailed to Jack Howard, 1750 Plantation, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Mr. Howard can also be reached at [email protected] with any questions; or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

