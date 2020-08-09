1/1
MSGT William Andrew (USAF-RET) Brothers
MSGT (USAF-RET) William Andrew Brothers of Enterprise, AL passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Minister Philip Box officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. He retired from the US Air Force at the rank of MSGT following 23 years of service. He was serving as a Weather Superintendent when he retired. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Virginia Brothers of Gamber, MD. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Brothers, Enterprise, AL; 3 daughters, Vicki Howe (Paul), Enterprise AL, Kimberly Hunt, Jacksonville, FL, Stacy Thames (Berry), Enterprise, AL; step-daughter, Barbara Wezensky (Michael), Gloucester, VA; 5 grandchildren, Michael Thorpe (Brooke), Enterprise, AL, Chase Hunt, Jacksonville, FL, Paige Hunt, Jacksonville, FL, Ryan Holub, Bluffton, SC, Alexis Holub, Enterprise, AL; 2 step-grandchildren, Sylvia Wezensky, Gloucester, VA, Shayla Wezensky, Gloucester, VA; 2 great-granddaughters, Ryleigh and Leighton Thorpe, Enterprise, AL; 3 brothers, Buster Brothers (Elaine), Apopka, FL, Gary Brothers (Mary Ellen), Landrum, SC, Terry Brothers, Gamber, MD; several nieces, nephews and his Risky's Gang. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
Funeral services provided by
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
(334) 393-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 8, 2020
i worked with bill at munchs in 65 and he took care of me.he was a good guy.sorry terry for your loss mike green
Michael Green
Friend
