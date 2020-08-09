Murray Haddaway

C.P.O. Murray Evrie Haddaway, U.S.N. (RET), 79, of Georgetown DE, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by family members. Born April 1, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Nathan Haddaway and Mary Angela Akehurst Haddaway Campbell. He leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Susan G. Follett Haddaway. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Kimberly Sobecki, Darlene Molestatore, Laury Settle, and David Haddaway, Stacey Strevig, Danielle Reckley, and Carrie Strevig. Thirteen grandchildren Jennifer, Jesse, Heather, Trae, Jimmy, Anthony, Hunter, Ryan, Megan, Cody, Brianah, Eli, and Levi. Five great-grandchildren Mason, Skylar, Harper, Jimmy, and Tobias. Surviving is Murray's siblings, Hope Dayhoff, Ellen Burton, Wendy Gahm, and Tommy Haddaway. He was predeceased by his son Kevin Haddaway and brother Mitchell Haddaway. Murray proudly served in the United States Navy and retired after 21 years of active duty service. Throughout his Naval career, he earned many medals and commendations to include: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Commendation {2 Awards}, Navy Achievement Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. Murray served on the U.S.S. Severn (AO-61), U.S.S. Marias (AO-57), U.S.S. Suribachi (AE-21), U.S.S. Cadmus (AR-14), U.S.S. Frontier (AD-25), U.S.S. Intrepid (CV-11), U.S.S. Independence (CVA-62). Succeeding, he worked at Vitro Corp. After retirement, he couldn't sit still, so he embarked on his next journey driving a tractor-trailer, as well as his passion for various other hobbies (golfing, fishing, watching the O's and football). In the last few years, he enjoyed trips to the beach, and the simple pleasures of life, including family time, feeding the squirrels and bird watching. He enjoyed listening and humming away to his favorite music artist, especially Reba, Elvis, and Patsy Cline. He will be missed! The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Harold Backus (Zoar UMC Millsboro) officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In place of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of him to https://fisherhouse.org/
. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
.