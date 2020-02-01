Myra C. Fine (nee Haasen), 91, of Venice, FL and Eldersburg, MD passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on January 24, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Herbert F. Haasen and Lillian C. (nee Ridgely) Haasen on July 19, 1928 Predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman L. Fine in 2003. They were married on August 5, 1946. Myra is survived by her daughters, Judith Hurren Crawford (nee Fine) (A.J.) of Sarasota, FL and Dawn Hase (nee Fine) (Ken) of Venice, FL; Sister Lois M. Freeze (nee Haasen) of Eldersburg, MD and predeceased by Bernard. Also predeceased by brother Don R. Haasen (Paulette). Also survived by grandchildren Michael A. Hase (Josie), David P Hurren (Jessi), and Jennifer C. Carver (nee Hurren) and 5 great grandchildren: Chloe, Connor, Taylor and Patrick Hurren and Avery Grace Carver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota on Thursday, February 6, @ 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice at Tidewellhospice.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 1, 2020