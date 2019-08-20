|
|
Myrle Ruth Hughes, age 87 of Westminster, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born April 3, 1932 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Herschell Fanning Zepp Sr. and the late Ruth Mildred Harris Zepp. She was the wife of the late James Oliver Hughes Jr. who died in 2000. Myrle had been a telephone operator with the Maryland State Police for many years. Myrle's hobbies were shopping and eating out. Surviving are her children Donna Sizemore, A. Dawn McLean and her husband Bill, and Everett H. Garey, III and his wife Dottie, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren amd 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Earnest Sizemore, and by her siblings Herschell F. Zepp Jr., Margaret Emma May Koontz, and Mildred Rosalie Haines. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2019