Mystic Ann Brundage-Hundertmark, age 48 passed 9/29/2020. Misty has been battling MS since she was in her late 20's with the disease progressively getting worse. She was the daughter of the late Rose Brundage of whom she will live with in heaven instead of transitioning to an Assisted Living home. Surviving are loving Dad George A Brundage (Yogi); sister Donna L Harrington and brother-in-law Bob Weeks of Stevensville MD; brother and sister-in-law Duane (Pete) and Sandy Harrington of Essex MD; sister Samantha Collins of Woodbine MD; 3 children - daughter Brianna Hundertmark and Matt Olson of Westminster, son Johnathan and wife Heather Hundertmark of VA, daughter Patricia Hundertmark of VA; and 4 grandchildren- Jaden, Scarlett, Levi, and Abel. Due to COVID-19 a service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MS Society in her honor.



