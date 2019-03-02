Nancy Ann Hale, 82, of Reisterstown, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, MD. She was born on October 15, 1936 in Baltimore County, Maryland to the late Courtney O. and Ada (nee Williams) Bowman. She was married to the late Donald Pearce Hale.Mrs. Hale had worked as a secretary for a doctor's office for 20 years. She was very crafty and artistic. She loved quilling and making flower arrangements. Mrs. Hale also liked to cut and style hair. She also created and did marketing for the Country Club Estates Newsletter.She is survived by her daughter Regina Lee Jones of Hampstead; daughter Carol Lynn Bodnar of Westminster; daughter Amy May and her husband Michael E. Ensor of Westminster; daughter Donna Pearce and her husband Edward Packman of Hampstead; 8 grandchildren;3 great grandchildren; brother William T. Bowman of Texas; predeceased by sister Jane E. Stime and brother Ron Bowman.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the MS Association of America, Attention: Donor Relations, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2019