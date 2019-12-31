Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Bosley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy June Bosley, 75, of Westminster, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Westminster Healthcare Center. Born on July 15, 1944 in Lumberport, West Virginia, she was daughter of the late Mike and Josephine Sabolovich. She was the loving wife of 31 years to the late Marion T. "Tom" Bosley who died on September 8, 1997. Nancy graduated from Lumberport High School in 1962. She worked as a presser for English American Tailoring in Westminster. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, casinos, going out to eat, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a "firecracker" and always spoke her mind. She is survived by her two daughters Nancy Weaver of Westminster, and Thelma Bosley Nace of Abingdon; granddaughter Alexis Harrell and fiancé Wayne Glass III of Westminster; one step-son Michael Bosley of Libertytown; three step-daughters Sheila Potocki and husband Leo, Tammy Aguirre and husband John, and Marylynn Lynch and husband Ronald all of Baltimore; step-grandson Michael Bosley, Jr; four great-grandchildren Lilliana, Wayne IIII, Stella, and Silas Glass; and other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her step-son Robert Bosley, son-in-law George Harrell, and her brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Eldersburg. Contributions can be made in her name to the Disabled American Veterans Organization at

