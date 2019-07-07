Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy F. Hampt. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy F. Hampt, 72, of Hampstead, passed into the arms of Jesus Christ on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born July 9, 1946 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Evelyn (Measley) Fishel and the late Jere Fishel. She was the beloved wife of William Hampt, her husband of 54 years. Nancy was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Melrose. She was also a life member of Upperco Vol. Fire Co. (formerly Arcadia Vol. Fire Co.) She greatly enjoyed entertaining her large extended families at holidays. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. Nancy served as a Sunday School teacher at Valley Presbyterian Church, cook at the church camp and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed crafts and needlework and worked for various physicians during her 46 year career. Surviving in addition to her husband is son, Jere Hampt and daughter-in-law, Deidra Hampt of Hampstead; grandchildren, Ava Hampt and Alex Hampt, who she described as "the greatest joy of her life"; brothers, James Fishel and his wife Carol, and Robert Fishel; sisters, Nora Dolan, Susan Mack and her husband Martin; best friend, Patricia Mongelli and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandson, Christopher Stephen Hampt (Ava's twin) and brother-in-law, Richard Dolan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Hare officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Nancy suggests you take your family somewhere fun. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

