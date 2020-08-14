1/1
Nancy Friedhoff
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Allen Friedhoff, 85, of Mt. Airy, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Lorien Assisted Living in Mt. Airy. Born on May 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late General Roderick R. Allen and Maydell Campbell. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Friedhoff in 2018. Before retiring Nancy worked as a Librarian for the Department of Energy. She raised and showed Naripa Shetland Sheepdogs. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by three children Nancy Jean Morris and husband Donnie of Walkersville, Patricia Gail Young and husband Kevin of Mt. Airy, and Tommy Campbell Friedhoff and wife Robin of Monrovia; nine grandchildren Sean Leahy and wife Rachel of Kent Island, Crystal Moore and husband Bruce of Westminster, Christopher Allen Mathis of Woodstock, Matthew Mathis of Gettysburg, Brandon and Nicholas Friedhoff of North Carolina, Kevin and Kelsey Major, and Krissy Bond; thirteen great-grandchildren Devon Leahy, Tyler Moore, Vera Mathis, Jonas Mathis, Riley Mathis, Ilayna Mathis, Kevin Mathis, Layla Moore, Olive Moore, Finn Leahy, Lincoln Mathis, Asylum Collins, and Hadely Bond. She was predeceased by her son Ricky Silvers, and her sister Gail Baxter. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved