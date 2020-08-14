Nancy Allen Friedhoff, 85, of Mt. Airy, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Lorien Assisted Living in Mt. Airy. Born on May 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late General Roderick R. Allen and Maydell Campbell. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Friedhoff in 2018. Before retiring Nancy worked as a Librarian for the Department of Energy. She raised and showed Naripa Shetland Sheepdogs. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by three children Nancy Jean Morris and husband Donnie of Walkersville, Patricia Gail Young and husband Kevin of Mt. Airy, and Tommy Campbell Friedhoff and wife Robin of Monrovia; nine grandchildren Sean Leahy and wife Rachel of Kent Island, Crystal Moore and husband Bruce of Westminster, Christopher Allen Mathis of Woodstock, Matthew Mathis of Gettysburg, Brandon and Nicholas Friedhoff of North Carolina, Kevin and Kelsey Major, and Krissy Bond; thirteen great-grandchildren Devon Leahy, Tyler Moore, Vera Mathis, Jonas Mathis, Riley Mathis, Ilayna Mathis, Kevin Mathis, Layla Moore, Olive Moore, Finn Leahy, Lincoln Mathis, Asylum Collins, and Hadely Bond. She was predeceased by her son Ricky Silvers, and her sister Gail Baxter. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



