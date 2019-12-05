Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Gesell Watt. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard Mount Airy , MD 21771 (301)-829-9410 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard Mount Airy , MD 21771 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard Mount Airy , MD 21771 View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Stauffer Funeral Home 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard Mount Airy , MD 21771 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

After a long fight with dementia, Nancy Gesell Watt, 82, of Mt. Airy, Md. passed away at Carroll Hospice's Dove House in Westminster, Md. on December 2, 2019. She is survived by a large family, including her loving husband, John; children Jerry Watt, Dean Watt, Craig Watt, Bruce Watt, and Patricia Watt Menjivar, as well as her children's spouses (Barb Watt, Joy Watt, Dana Watt, and Hugo Menjivar); her surviving siblings Betty Crown, George Gesell, Carroll (Peanut) Gesell, Ray Gesell, and Ada Nuckels; grandchildren Jason Watt, Justin Watt, Barbie Mason Cooper, Hailey Watt, Tyler Watt, Kari Watt, and Jeremy Watt; and great-grandchildren Dylan Cooper, Ryan Cooper, Waylan Ruch, Kailee Watt, Rosemary Watt, Austin Goucher, and Paige Goucher. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Mason and her sister, Edna Mae. Nancy was born May 30, 1937, in a farmhouse in Westminster to Margaret and Francis Gesell. One of seven siblings she grew up surrounded by a large family and with a strong work ethic. After doing chores on the family farm, she'd go to Hoffman's Ice Cream Parlor, which was where, as a teenager, she met John. They married at on April 10, 1954. She was a familiar and welcoming face at the Barbara Fritchie Restaurant in Frederick, Md., where she worked as a waitress for over 40 years. She loved her job, and served generations of families. Many people in the area will also remember her for her volunteer work. She gave her time to the Carroll County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program, traveling to the county, state, national, and international

After a long fight with dementia, Nancy Gesell Watt, 82, of Mt. Airy, Md. passed away at Carroll Hospice's Dove House in Westminster, Md. on December 2, 2019. She is survived by a large family, including her loving husband, John; children Jerry Watt, Dean Watt, Craig Watt, Bruce Watt, and Patricia Watt Menjivar, as well as her children's spouses (Barb Watt, Joy Watt, Dana Watt, and Hugo Menjivar); her surviving siblings Betty Crown, George Gesell, Carroll (Peanut) Gesell, Ray Gesell, and Ada Nuckels; grandchildren Jason Watt, Justin Watt, Barbie Mason Cooper, Hailey Watt, Tyler Watt, Kari Watt, and Jeremy Watt; and great-grandchildren Dylan Cooper, Ryan Cooper, Waylan Ruch, Kailee Watt, Rosemary Watt, Austin Goucher, and Paige Goucher. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Mason and her sister, Edna Mae. Nancy was born May 30, 1937, in a farmhouse in Westminster to Margaret and Francis Gesell. One of seven siblings she grew up surrounded by a large family and with a strong work ethic. After doing chores on the family farm, she'd go to Hoffman's Ice Cream Parlor, which was where, as a teenager, she met John. They married at on April 10, 1954. She was a familiar and welcoming face at the Barbara Fritchie Restaurant in Frederick, Md., where she worked as a waitress for over 40 years. She loved her job, and served generations of families. Many people in the area will also remember her for her volunteer work. She gave her time to the Carroll County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program, traveling to the county, state, national, and international Special Olympics with her son, Bruce. She also managed the Carroll County Fair Kitchen, overseeing meals for thousands of fairgoers over the years. Members of the South Carroll High School Band will remember the time she gave to making sure that their uniforms were fitted and ready for performance, and premature babies in Maryland hospitals were kept warm and comforted by the quilts she made and donated to Project Linus. Summers were for gardening, and there was always beans to be picked and canned at the Watt household. The Christmas season was for setting up a winter wonderland at her home and every year she and her son Bruce worked together on the display. In her rare spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, and reading romance novels. Though Nancy's death brings sadness, her family asks that you honor her memory by doing a good deed for your community. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program of Carroll County, PO Box 124, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice's Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Dec. 6 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 10:30AM a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Pine Grove Cemetery. A light luncheon will then be held to celebrate her life. Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close