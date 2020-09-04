Nancy Griesmyer

Nancy J. Griesmyer, 87, long -time resident of Westminster, died of natural causes August 31, 2020 at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown, Maryland. Nancy grew up in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Mattie and Robert McWilliams. She graduated from Sykesville High School, and later Western Maryland College after earning both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Biology and Education. She served as her class reporter for more than 60 years and enjoyed keeping up with her classmates and writing her column for The Hill. Nancy worked for Carroll County Schools until her retirement in 1995. She taught seventh grade Science at North Carroll Middle School for many years and later was the media specialist at Freedom Elementary where she enjoyed sharing her love of books with all the children especially the first and second graders. After her retirement, she was membership chairman and later treasurer of the Carroll County Retired Teacher's Association. Nancy was an avid community volunteer. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi for many years as well as a member of Eastern Star and Westminster's Women's Club. She worked at the polls and was an Election Judge. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Ascension where she served on the Vestry and the Altar Guild among many other committees. A long-time treasurer of St. Martha's Guild, she also served as a co-chair of the Mistletoe Mart. Since its inception, she sat as one of the cashiers at the café, taking orders and making change. For years, she added up peoples' bills in her head-the cash register slowed her down. For forty years, Nancy presided as the president of Westminster Church Homes which operates Timber Ridge. In 1993, she received the Bishop's Award from the Diocese of Maryland in recognition of her work as an advocate for elderly and low-income housing. Nancy was an avid reader throughout her life. She also enjoyed solving Sudoku puzzles, playing bridge, and she was a nightly Jeopardy fan. She was devoted to her two children, Susan and Robert, her daughter-in-law, Karen, and her grandson Rob and loved spending time with friends and family. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Griesmyer, and her brother Irvin McWilliams, and is survived by her daughter Susan Griesmyer of Millersville, son Robert A. Griesmyer II and daughter-in-law Karen, of Westminster, and grandson Robert A. Griesmyer III of Westminster. Additional survivors include Walter (brother) and Beverly McWilliams, of Taneytown, sister-in-law Joyice McWilliams (Texas) and nieces and nephews, Mark McWilliams (Chris) of Winfield, Eileen McWilliams of Vancouver, and Andrew (Lela) McWilliams of New Market, as well as other great-nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will welcome family and friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension Westminster, Carroll Hospice or to a charity of your choice
.