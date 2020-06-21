Nancy Halbert Hoffa, 76, of Westminster, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, after an extended illness, surrounded in the comfort of her family. Born June 15, 1944 in Waycross, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Theodora and Marion Dunaway. She was the cherished wife of Robert A. "Bob" Hoffa whom she married in 1987. In 1996, she and Bob moved to their Hidden Valley Farm in Westminster, where she spent her retirement years with her beloved horses, family and friends. Nancy spent most of her younger years in the suburban Washington DC area of Arlington, VA. She was a graduate of Wakefield High School, and furthered her education at American University, where she graduated with a bachelor degree. During college and after she started working, Nancy played bass and guitar. She sang with a country western band, "The Westernaires", and even cut a record in Nashville. Nancy spent her working career in numerous positions with the Army Material Command and the Department of the Army, Civilian Personnel. For years she was very active with the Southern MD Quarter Horse Association, and the Maryland State Quarter Horse Association, where she was on the Board of Directors and served as Treasurer. Most of her free time was spent as a devoted Horse Show Mom to her daughter Wendy. In addition to her husband she is survived by her beloved daughter Wendy Knarr and husband Mike; and grandchildren Ryan and Holly all of Westminster; brother Al Dunaway of Caladaga, FL; and best friend Carol Linden. She was predeceased by her sister Lenora Tenbrink, and former husband Ron Lee Halbert. The family will hold a private memorial service for Nancy on her beloved farm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158 https://hscarroll.org/donate/ Services and cremation arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.