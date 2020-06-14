Nancy K. Curran
Nancy K. Curran, of Hanover, PA and formerly of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born September 12, 1930, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma (Jacobs) Nolde. Nancy was a homemaker who loved caring for her children. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster. Surviving Nancy are her children and spouses, Robert W. Curran of Westminster, Stephanie Scott (J. Douglas) of Westminster, Christina Krouse (Greg) of Hanover, PA and Patrick A. Curran (Patti) of Hanover, PA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
