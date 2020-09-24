1/1
Nancy Kelley Hoffman
1941 - 2020
Nancy Kelley Hoffman, 79, of Hampstead, MD, entered eternal life on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born May 30, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Carson and Mary Virginia Kelley. She was the devoted wife of nearly 43 years to Jerome "Jerry" David Hoffman. Nancy cherished her career as a school librarian for the Baltimore County Public Schools, sharing her love of reading with 31 years' worth of students throughout the county. She was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Hampstead, where she joyfully led and served in many ministries throughout the years. She also attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester for the last decade, where her husband serves as organist. She was a loving volunteer, a compassionate leader, loyal friend, voracious reader, and prolific list maker. She also adored spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter: Kelley Lund and husband Christopher and granddaughter Eliana all of Ashburn, VA, a brother: Charles L. Kelley and his wife Carol of Parkville, MD, and beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private at this time. To celebrate Nancy's love of the arts and education and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, www.wolftrap.org/Hoffman Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
