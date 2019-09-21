|
Nancy Smith Kowalski, 79, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Lorien Healthcare Center in Taneytown. Born March 7, 1940 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Isabel (Cavanaugh) Smith. She was the wife of the late Richard Anthony Kowalski, to whom she was married for 53 years. He passed in February of 2017. Nancy was a homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader and founder of the Carroll Vista Community's library. She served as president of the Carroll Vista Book Club and was an active member of the Carroll Vista Gardening Club. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her late husband Richard, and was a diehard Boston Celtics fan! Surviving are her son, Mark Kowalski and wife Pamela of Gettysburg, PA; grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Kowalski; sister, Eileen Romano and husband Al of Las Vegas, NV; and nephew, Jay Romano, his wife Stephanie and their daughter Isabella, also of Las Vegas. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life may be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 21, 2019